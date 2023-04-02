Big Waves Only: Cardi B And Family To Voice New ‘Baby Shark’ Movie

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is taking her talents back to Hollywood. This time she will work with her family to voice the Baby Shark’s Big Movie! movie.

As spotted on Variety Magazine the South Bronx, New York native is getting her clan involved on her next project. The industry trade magazine is reporting that she, Offset and all of their kids have been casted for roles on Baby Shark’s Big Movie!. Cardi will play Sharki, her husband will play Offshark, their daughter will be Kulture Sharki and their baby boy Wave will be Wavey Shark.

This upcoming project will also feature other high profile stars including Ashley Tisdale (High School Musical), Aparna Nancherla (Mira, Royal Detective); Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live); Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live, Father of the Bride); K-Pop group Enhypen. The film will follow Baby Shark as he is forced to leave the world he has known and loves behind after his family moves to the big city. In the midst of adjusting to his new life Baby Shark encounters an evil pop starfish named Stariana who plans to steal his gift of song in order to dominate all underwater music, he must break her spell to restore harmony to the seas.

Baby Shark’s Big Movie! will be released later this year and will exclusively stream on the Paramount+ platform.

Photo: Prince Williams

