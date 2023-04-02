Tekashi 6ix9ine Speaks On Getting Stomped Out In Crocs

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tekashi 6ix9ine is speaking out on getting jumped at an LA Fitness in Florida. Cue the tiny violin music since it’s difficult to feel too much sympathy for this guy considering his entire career seems like one big troll.

But, for archival purposes, let us recount what’s going through the alleged Brooklyn rapper’s head in the aftermath of getting jumped near the sauna of an LA Fitness a couple of weeks back. Per current rapper protocol, he took to Instagram to share his thoughts, posting them with a clip of the brutal beating where he can be seen getting blessed with the hands and feet by three assailants, including one wearing mismatched Crocs).

“For 2 years I been walking around with no security,” read part of 6ix9ine’s caption. “Not saying I promote that BUT now you see I really never hid from anything. If you ever crossed my path or ever came to my house (you girls know who you are) ya can tell the world ‘Danny drives his own cars and be solo’ You know how many of you people seen me in real life by myself in gas stations, supermarkets, restaurants, etc. Anyway what happen here was nothing but cowardly.”

Maybe so, but 6ix9ine surely knew that his behavior has never exactly exuded “good will.” Anyway, he continued, “I’m not mad this happened. In the street there’s no rules so I cant say they were wrong. Obviously it wasn’t fair but again the streets has no rules. Just imagine having nothing to do to with a situation and feel obligated to make it your business. (Very weird) I’m happy to be here still. And I want to say I love my fans. Thank you.”

He also added a post script, “I never knew we respected jumping people. When did that ever become a W???”

True indeed, jumping 6ix9ine doesn’t exactly earn you points, but keeping it a buck, it does get an approving nod from many. It also will probably mean jail time.

Three of the men who put hands on 6ix9ine have been arrested, with one of them reportedly being a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang. We trust that 6ix9ine will have no problem pointing out these guys in court since he had no issue dropping dime on his associates, which allowed him to walk out of jail despite multiple felony charges. And that, along with the aforementioned and unrepentant trolling, is why 6ix9ine kind of does need to roll around with security, at all times.

Just sayin’.

