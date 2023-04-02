92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Motherhood is still looking good on Rihanna!

The 35 year old singer recently shared another adorable video of herself holding her 10-month-old son, and we can’t get over the mother-son cuteness!

In the short video, the “Diamonds” singer’s face was off camera but we could still see her hands as she held her baby boy on her lap and she rocked a black Savage x Fenty bra from her own collection. The beauty was apparently preparing to work out but got interrupted by her adorable mini me because she wrote, “Look who don’t want mommy to workout,” as the social media video’s caption.

Check out the adorable video below.

Too cute!

The billionaire musician and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son together last May and broke the internet when they announced that they are currently expecting their second child together during the Bajan beauty’s jaw dropping Super Bowl half time performance.

In February, a source told PEOPLE magazine that for Rihanna, her main focus right now is on her family. “She loves spending time with her son,” the source explained.

The source continued, “She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”

We absolutely love motherhood on Rih Rih and can’t wait to see her become a mommy of two!

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Steps Out In A Vintage Look That We Love

5 Unforgettable Rihanna Performances

Recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Beauty Beat

Rihanna Shares Another Adorable Video Of Her Son While Rocking Savage x Fenty was originally published on hellobeautiful.com