How Dove Is Helping Women Like Me Embrace Their Grey Hair

The Dove Love Your Hair collection is bridging the gap between properly treating and accepting your grey hair.

I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with my hair. I’ve been turning grey since age 33, and it’s affected my confidence. I thought grey hair aged my youthful face, so I dyed my hair any chance I got.

Aging is a beautiful process that I want to embrace wholeheartedly. I turn 40 at the end of the year, and there’s something very sexy about that. I decided it was time to rock my grey hair boldly and unapologetically. So when Dove invited me to their Love Your Silver panel discussion, I was beyond thrilled.

Women of all hair types stepped out on a cool Monday evening in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, to learn more about Dove’s Love Your Hair collection. The new range of products offer six different variants that help women embrace their hair. Designed with sulfate-free formulas, women can find a product that will nourish their mane throughout its unique hair journey. The six variants in the collection are Dove Love Your: Length, Shine, Silver, Waves Curls And Edge. Each product is amazing in it’s own right, but I was immediately drawn to Love Your Silver.

Love Your Silver Storyteller Panel

Many discussions are happening in the hair space; the most prominent topics are how to manage your curls and natural hair in professional spaces. But what about transitioning to grey hair and the best ways to manage it, both in the salon and in the world?

Dove tapped into author Karen Walrond (pictured on the far right) to moderate a candid conversation about embracing the grey process and dispelling invisible hair rules. The panel included writer and performer Paula Pell, DJ and Podcaster Ty Alexander, visual artist Maayan Zilberman, and lifestyle and beauty blogger Tennille Jenkins.

Each grey-haired beauty had a different process of embracing their hair. Ty Alexander started going grey at 13. Her mother taught her the beauty of her tresses at an early age, and because she was enamored with her mama, she wanted to be exactly like her – grey hairs and all.

The other panelists shared different experiences, which eventually led them to focus on the health of their hair, refrain from constant dying, and embrace the grey-hair journey.

For some, accepting your greys is equivalent to doing the big chop. It’s ignoring the invisible hair rules that have held us back for so long. I decided that it’s time for me to embrace my grey-hair era with confidence. Funnily enough, I’ve received so many compliments since I stopped hiding them. The proof is in the DMs.

Dove is helping make the transition to grey seamless with their latest products, but they’re taking things a step closer with the Dove Love Your Color Specialist Directory. Now, you can look up a color specialist in your area to help make your transition simple.

