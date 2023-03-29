BCFD Talks Fire Prevention and Free Smoke Alarms

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

If you have watched the news lately, you have heard about the numerous fires that have left people homeless and some had fatalities. Speaking with some of Baltimore City’s Finest, they shared how some of these could have been avoided.

All month long, we had been celebrating Women’s History Month, so that made speaking with Battalion Chief Johnson and Captain Yancy during this time, made this visit even more special. They shared how the BCFD goes out weekly to hand out FREE smoke alarms to neighborhoods, what are the most important items you need in your hour to be prepared for an emergency, how they stay sane with all that they see when they’re saving lives and the challenges of being a black woman going up the ranks in the Fire Department.

You can hear the full interview below.