92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off his energetic performance of “Just Wanna Rock” on The Tonight Show, Lil Uzi Vert told TMZ that he supports the decision of his City Girls rapper girlfriend, JT to start therapy. He added that everyone should “embrace themselves.”

JT shared on Twitter that she is “eager” to start therapy while encouraging her fans to do the same.

Many of her fans congratulated the 30-year-old City Girl rapper on the social media site adding that her public decision could “inspire” others.

Lil Uzi’s support may come from his own journey into wellness. He announced earlier this month that he is sober and that the songs from his newest release “The Pink Tape,” were all born out of his sobriety.

He told TMZ that being sober allowed him to choose better song topics and encouraged other rappers to do the same, saying, “It’ll change your life.”

The couple has had an on-again-off-again relationship since first being romantically linked in 2021. But, earlier this year, she gushed about her admiration for Uzi telling Angie Martinez that she is “lucky” and “fortunate.”

“I can say Uzi is a great man, no matter how the internet tries to paint Uzi,” the Miami native told Angie with a big smile, according to Madame Noire. She added, “I’m so lucky and fortunate to have somebody like him because he’s so inspiring. When I see him in his bag, I’m like ‘I gotta get in my bag.’”

—

Photo:

The post Lil Uzi Vert Supports Girlfriend JT’s Decision To Start Therapy appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.

Lil Uzi Vert Supports Girlfriend JT’s Decision To Start Therapy was originally published on hiphopwired.com