Quavo Teases New Song While Honoring Takeoff

It looks like Quavo is back in the studio ready to release new music and he said he’s doing it for Takeoff! After releasing and performing at the Grammy’s “Without You,” which was dedicated to the Rocket’s memory, Quavo is back making sure his nephew is proud! Quavo posted a black and white photo on his Instagram page with the caption “Honey Bun,” Friday #ForTake. Based off the title it gives a spring/ summer vibe, so we shall see.
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM