Quavo Teases New Song While Honoring Takeoff

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like Quavo is back in the studio ready to release new music and he said he’s doing it for Takeoff! After releasing and performing at the Grammy’s “Without You,” which was dedicated to the Rocket’s memory, Quavo is back making sure his nephew is proud! Quavo posted a black and white photo on his Instagram page with the caption “Honey Bun,” Friday #ForTake. Based off the title it gives a spring/ summer vibe, so we shall see.