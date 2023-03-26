The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away was originally published on hotspotatl.com
