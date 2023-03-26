Celebrity News

Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away

Published on March 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Young Thug Celebrates 25th Birthday And PUMA AW16 Campaign Release In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / ATL Pics

According to reports, Angela Grier the older sister of rapper Young Thug has died. No word on the cause of death.
The news was confirmed after Young Thug’s sister, Dolly White reposted Lil Keed’s mother message to the family after the alleged loss. Michelle Woods said, “Yesterday I was making a move and got a phone call that another ❤ love has passed away. @_dollywhite and Big Duck I send my deepest sympathy and prayers.”
Young Thug, born Jeffery Lamar Williams is currently in jail due to Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) indictment charges.

More news as the story develops.

RELATED: Does Young Thug Have a New Boo?! Meet ATL Baddie, Mariah The Scientist [Photos]
SEE ALSO

Report: Young Thug’s Sister, Angela Grier Has Passed Away  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

More from 92 Q
Close