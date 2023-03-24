JT of the City Girls was recently spotted on Instagram earlier today giving us body and style goals when she showed off her fashionable style in a super cute spandex dress that was everything!
Check out the fashionable photo dump below.
We’re not the only ones loving this look on the City Girl as many of JT’s followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “Pretty girls rock babe ,” wrote one follower while another commented, “Fly girl” while others simply left emojis to express their love for the fit.
We’re absolutely loving JT’s trendy style! Beauties, what do you think about JT’s latest look? Did she nail it?
Don’t miss…
Summer Walker and JT Serve Body In ‘Ex For A Reason’ Video
JT Shows Off Her Killer Style In A Spandex Poster Girl Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM