Chloë Bailey stole the show at the Praise This premiere earlier this week when she hit the carpet in a stunning black and blue cut out gown that was everything!
Check out the stylish look below.
Go off, sis! Looks like she nailed it per usual! What do you think about Chloë’s latest?
DON’T MISS…
Chloe Bailey Hypnotizes Fivio Foreign With Her Curves At Summer Jam
5 Times Chloe Bailey Showed Us Diversity With Her Locs
Every Single Time Chloe Bailey Started Trending Because Of A Sexy Selfie
Chloë Bailey Is A Style Queen In Jean Paul Gaultier was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Baltimore May Soon Be Home To The Country's First Dirt-Bike Park
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM