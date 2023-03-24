Master P Is Looking For Actors For No Limit TV Series

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Master P is looking for you if you’re ready to show off your acting skills! One thing about Master P is he’s going to get to a bag, from music, entertainment, food and now a new TV series based off his life. He posted a message on Instagram teasing the new project and is in need of the perfect actor to play the Ice cream man and other characters.

“No Limit TV series coming soon,” he wrote. It seems production is still carving out the cast. “We’re still looking for people to play the Ice Cream man and other characters. The real Master P story from New Orleans to the Bay Area. @deontaylor We’re about to make history. Masterpstory.com #GODisgood.”