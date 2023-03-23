The Mall in Columbia Will Require Chaperones For Minors On Weekends

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Big things are changing starting this weekend at The Mall in Columbia! Following complaints of “unruly” behavior from minors at the shopping center, it was announced Thursday that youth must now be chaperoned by adults while shopping or dining. The “parental guidance required” rule will take effect on March 31 and any visitors under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. During those hours, officers will be present to check the IDs of young visitors.

The Senior General Manager of the mall, Mary Williams said in a statement,

“After many discussions and careful consideration, we’ve determined that implementing a formal curfew program is necessary to help maintain a safe environment for our shopping center community,” “Implementing a PGR program is not something we’ve entered lightly, and I want to be clear that everyone is still welcome at all times, but on weekends we now require that families shop together.”