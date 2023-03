Mexico’s Extreme Dryness Could Cause Potential Tequila Shortage

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Taco Tuesday may be looking real different without Tequila! Extreme weather in Mexico has reportedly disrupted tequila crop production, which could cause a tequila shortage.

Chief meteorologist Jon Davis says drought can stress the succulent crop and crops like agave suffer when conditions are this bad. During the agave harvesting, the sap is extracted to produce pulque, a base ingredient in mezcal (or tequila).