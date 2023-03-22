Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym

TMZ is reporting that controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is currently hospitalized after being severely beaten at a South Florida gym.
His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, tells the media site that the “Gummo” rapper was using the sauna inside an LA Fitness Tuesday (Mar. 21) when he was approached by a group of men, who began to jump him without warning.
Footage of the attack has allegedly surfaced. You can view the alleged footage here.
Lazzaro says that 6ix9ine tried to fight them off, but there were simply too many of them. The rapper did not have security with him at the time.
Gym staff heard the altercation and notified the manager. Police and EMS were called and 6ix9ine was rushed to the emergency room. According to TMZ, he suffered injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, along with several gashes and facial swelling.
Lazzaro says that he will be contacting the feds to make sure that his client gets proper protection. As you know, security has been a major issue since 6ix9ine was granted early release from prison, cooperating with the feds against several of his fellow Nine Trey Bloods gang members.
As of now, it is unclear if 6ix9ine’s cooperation was a direct motive for the attack. The investigation is ongoing.
RELATED POSTS:
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Reportedly Hospitalized After Overdose
- 6ix9ine Kidnapping Video Released From Car Service [Video]
- Lawyer For Alleged Tekashi 6ix9ine Kidnapper Likens The Charge To “A Jussie Smollett”
- Tekashi69 Set To Testify Against Former Gang Affiliates
- No Sh*t?: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Former Bodyguard Gets Lighter Sentence Due To Colostomy Bag
- Shotti Called Tekashi69 An “Ungrateful Rat Bastard” Before Guilty Plea
- Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Ex-Manager Pleads Guilty, 15 Year Sentence On Deck
- Tekashi SnitchNine: Tekashi 6ix9ine Gets Lead Attorney Back For His Case
- Tekashi69 Plea Deal Revealed, He’s Telling On Everybody
- PornHub Releases Album Featuring Tekashi69, Blac Chyna & More [Listen]
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized After Brutal Attack in South Florida Gym was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Latto Flamed on Twitter, Brags About Bringing Loaded Gun to Airport
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg