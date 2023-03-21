Bryson Tiller Announces “Back and I’m Better” Tour

Trap-Soul singer Bryson Tiller has dropped a surprise for fans on the first day of Spring, announcing that he is hitting the road for his first tour in five years.

As reported by VIBE, the 25-date “Back and I’m Better” Tour is set to “take a trip to the past” and give “a glimpse of the future,” as Tiller mentions in an IG post posted on Monday (Mar. 20). The title of the tour is a nod to his breakout single, 2015’s “Don’t.”

Featuring special guest DJ Nitrane, the tour kicks off in San Diego on May 4 and ends in Seattle on June 12.

The tour comes following a rather relaxed 2022 for the Louisville native. His last original project, Anniversary, was released in 2021. Since then, he has put out a Christmas project, the one-off single “Outside,” and a couple of high-profile collabs with Diddy and NAV.

We can assume that this tour will include all of our favorite cuts, and hopefully some new material too!

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster on Friday. March 24. Presales from both Live Nation and Spotify will open on Wednesday, March 22.

TOUR DATES:

Thu May 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

Sat May 06 – Las Vegas, NV – Lovers & Friends Festival

Mon May 08 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

Wed May 10 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

Thu May 11 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave*

Sat May 13 – Chicago, IL – Radius Chicago

Mon May 15 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Wed May 17 – Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Thu May 18 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

Sat May 20 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun May 21 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadephia

Tue May 23 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu May 25 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Fri May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Sun May 28 – Miami, FL – Oasis Wynwood

Mon May 29 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues Orlando

Wed May 31 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Thu Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Fri Jun 02 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Sun Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Tue Jun 06 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed Jun 07 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

Thu Jun 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Sat Jun 10 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Mon Jun 12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox at The Market* (not a Live Nation show)

