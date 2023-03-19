Queen of fashion, Mary J. Blige, was spotted on Instagram over the weekend serving a LEWK in a Versace bodysuit and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!
Check out the stylish post below.
If there’s one thing Mary J. Blige is going to do, it’s serve a LEWK and give us fashion envy in the process! Go, Mary! What do you think about her latest ensemble?
DON’T MISS…
Mary J. Blige Is Set To Receive The Icon Award At The 2022 Billboard Music Awards
Mary J. Blige And Misa Hylton Give Us Fashion Envy While Kicking It Courtside At The Brooklyn Nets Game
Mary J. Blige Speaks On Not Getting Paid For Her Upcoming Halftime Performance, Calling It An ‘Opportunity Of A Lifetime’
Mary J. Blige Served Body In A Pink, Velvet Versace Bodysuit was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Kandi & Tiny Respond To Critics After Saying Xscape Has Larger Fanbase Than SWV & Demanding They Headline Tour
-
Okay, Let’s Talk About THAT Chloe Bailey/Damson Idris Scene In SWARM
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Lil Uzi Vert Responds to Criticism for Satanic Lyrics at Rolling Loud