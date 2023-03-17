Chris Brown Accused Of Abusing Ammika Harris

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Chris Brown is back in the news with more abuse allegations, however this time it’s not coming from the victim. A woman on Instagram posted a message claiming Chris abused the mother of their son during a vacation. The woman posted a message and said Chris allegedly beat Ammika so bad “she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broke.”

“Man I do not care what nobody says Chris Brown is a woman beater, when I when I vacation with them in tulum he beat Ammika’s rib cages in to the point where she had to call in a doctor to make sure nothing was broken.”

The woman who made these allegations also shared a DM conversation that looks to be between she and Chris. In it, it looks like the hitmaker sent two photos to her and then wrote, “U must be broke looking for attention.” She told him to “gtfo out my dms” and “ain’t nobody broke my n*gga. And you know damn well you beat that b*tch up.” Brown replied with a crying laughing emoji. He added, “Whatever u say shawty.”