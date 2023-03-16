Naomi Campbell, Law Roach, And DJ Khaled Storm Down The Catwalk At Hugo Boss’ Miami Fashion Show

The “image architect,” who is switching gears in the fashion industry, showed off his mean walk as he blazed a smoldering trail down the runway.
Super producer DJ Khaled made his modeling debut at the exciting fashion extravaganza Wednesday. Donning a black tailored suit, Khaled stunned the crowd with his impressive strut.
On Instagram, the father of two revealed that the runway “was slippery, but nothing could stop” him from making an effortless runway debut.“GOD DID!” the rapper added. “@wethebest ALL CATEGORIES!!!!! I had so much fun!”
In the comment section, a few social media users applauded the hip-hop star for the swagger and confidence exhibited in his catwalk.
“Let’s go modeling!!!!” commented one fan.
Hugo Boss’ star-studded fashion show was held in honor of their Spring collection
Hugo Boss’ spring collection shines a large spotlight on the brand’s history with tailored clothing, but with a modern twist, according to WWD. From flowy jackets to colorful pants and trench coats, you’ll find hints of soft pastels and sheer fabrics scattered throughout the upcoming collection.
Marco Falconi, senior vice president of creative direction for Hugo Boss told the outlet, that the forthcoming drop will feature dresses for both men and women, too.
“This is the right moment to ride the wave of tailored, which is our cornerstone,” he added. “But it’s more playful.”
The Law Effect: Hollywood’s Image Architect On Building A Fashion Empire
Celebrity Stylist Law Roach And Iconic Fashion Brand Hervé Léger Collaborate On Women’s Clothing Collection
