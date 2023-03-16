Hey neighbor! According to Outkick, a recent single, Gisele Bundchen has left the market. Man, that was quick…
Jeffrey Soffer and Gisele have been apparently spending some time with each other. It gets more interesting, ex-husband Tom Brady and Jeffrey apparently are friends. The former NFL QB and supermodel bought a beautiful Mansion in Miami back in 2020. Guess who is the neighbor? Yup! The Billionaire developer, Jeffery Soffer.
The plot has thickened.
RELATED: I Hate The Homies Podcast “Is the Tom Brady Era Over?” | Episode 23
RELATED: Barack Obama, Tom Brady And More Congratulate LeBron James On NBA Championship
RELATED: Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby, “She HAD A BOY YALL”!
Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Dating Tom Brady’s Neighbor, Jeffrey Soffer was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation