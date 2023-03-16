House Fire In North Baltimore Leaves One Dead

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

A Thursday morning house fire in North Baltimore has left one person dead, officials announced.

According to reports, crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Brandhurst Road.

On the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of a two-story rowhome.

Inside the building, they found a victim who had already died.

The person has not been identified, however, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

