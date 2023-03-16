House Fire In North Baltimore Leaves One Dead

A Thursday morning house fire in North Baltimore has left one person dead, officials announced.
According to reports, crews were called around 5:30 a.m. to the 800 block of Brandhurst Road.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
On the scene, they were met with heavy smoke and flames coming out of a two-story rowhome.
Inside the building, they found a victim who had already died.
The person has not been identified, however, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
MORE LOCAL NEWS..
“The Greatest Show On Earth” To Return To Baltimore This Fall
Baltimore County Farmers Market To Return This Summer
Hammerjacks Up For Lease In South Baltimore’s Entertainment District
-
LaTocha Scott Speaks On Issues With Sister On SWV & XSCAPE: The Queens of R&B
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
'The Greatest Show On Earth' To Return To Baltimore This Fall
-
Coppin State University Parts Ways With Juan Dixon Amid Sexual Assault Lawsuit & Controversy
-
Hitmaka!: Songs You Didn't Know Were Produced or Written by Yung Berg
-
Chris Rock Roasts Jada Pinkett’s “Entanglement,” Says He Doesn’t Fight In Front Of White People, Twitter Reacts
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation