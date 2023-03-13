HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Searching For Prisoner After He Escaped From Local Hospital

Police Siren

Baltimore Police are searching for a prisoner who escaped his hospital room.

According to reports, the prisoner was rejected from the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility for personal health reasons.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment where escaped from.

Police did not immediately release any additional details, however, a warrant will be obtained for his arrest.

Anyone with information should call police at 410-396-2411 or Metro CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.

