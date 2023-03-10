Cardi B Models Exclusive McDonald’s Inspired Merch

Fans can still grab Cardi & Offset’s McDonald’s inspired Merchandise to go along with their meal! Cardi hopped on Instagram to give some inspo on how u can rock her new collection through a series of shirts, hoodies, shorts, swimsuit and legging options. Check out her McDonald’s modeling skills below,
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!
-
RHOP's Michael Darby Suing Candiace Dillard-Bassett For Defamation