Da Brat Cradles Her Adorable Baby Bump On Instagram

Da Brat will welcome her first child with her wife Jesseca Dupart any day now. On March 8, the 48-year-old star took to Instagram to update fans on her adorable bun in the oven.

Dressed down in a sparkly t-shirt and a grey and white windbreaker, the former So So Def rapper showed off her burgeoning belly bump to her 3.6 million followers.

“Yo, I’m at work and I came in the bathroom and I wore this shirt because this shirt is like a medium. And I usually wear big clothes. And I’m like yo, look at this!” the femcee said as she turned her big belly bump to the side for fans to see.

“Ya’ll see that? Oh my God!” Da Brat gushed in amazement. “We’re having a baby.”

The “Give It 2 You” hitmaker then began dancing, holding her massive belly as she swayed her hips.

“Make sure that baby got some dance moves,” she joked. “Y’all have a blessed day.”

In the caption, the “Funkdafied” artist wrote, “This journey gets more exciting by the day.”

Da Brat revealed her baby bump back in February

In February, Da Brat and Dupart announced their forthcoming bundle of joy with an exclusive maternity shoot and interviewed with PEOPLE.

The couple revealed that their motherhood journey started around Feb. 2, when they married last year. Dupart, who owns the buzzing Kaleidoscope Hair brand, was in the middle of launching a new line inspired by her famous wifey.

“It started as a joke, we were like, ‘We’re extending our family!’ ” she explained. “But then we got a huge response. It was like, ‘Oh my God do we want to actually have kids, and if we do, girl, we better hurry up!’”

Dupart already has three children from a previous relationship, but this will be Da Brat’s first child. The rapper confessed that she had never thought about having children in the past.

“I never thought I was going to have kids,” Da Brat told the outlet. “I just thought it wasn’t in the cards for me. I’ve had a great career, a full life. I felt like, because I didn’t get pregnant earlier on, then it just wasn’t going to happen for me.”

Motherhood looks amazing on Da Brat, and we can’t wait to see her step into this next chapter of her life.

