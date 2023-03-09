Ruff Ryders Announce Special Event To Honor DMX

While the world is still in disbelief, it has been two years since the passing of DMX! However his legacy continues everyday and Ruff Ryders announced they would honor DMX’s legacy with a special “Ryde Out” event. This event will happen on the second anniversary of his death. Set for April 9th in New York City, Ruff Ryders will gather friends, family and fans “for a day full of food, fun, games and music.” This event is open to the public, check out the full details below,
