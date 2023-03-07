Time Is Ticking For The Ravens & Lamar Jackson

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Time is ticking and today is the day for the Ravens to determine what they will do with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Teams in the NFL have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to apply a franchise tag on one of its players. Many people believe that’s what the Ravens may do with Lamar and others say Lamar will most likely end up on another teams roster. If the Ravens apply an exclusive franchise tag, Lamar would get more than $45 million for next year. Or they could apply Apply a non-exclusive tag that would pay him more than $32 million next year. This option however may not be smart considering Lamar Jackson could engage teams to trade for him.

While we wait on what will happen Lamar did post a cryptic message to his Instagram page saying,

“Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren’t your problems. You stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity.

“No matter what they do or say, don’t you dare doubt your worth or beauty of your truth. Just keep shining like you do.”