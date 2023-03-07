Time Is Ticking For The Ravens & Lamar Jackson

Time is ticking and today is the day for the Ravens to determine what they will do with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Teams in the NFL have until 4 p.m. on Tuesday to apply a franchise tag on one of its players. Many people believe that’s what the Ravens may do with Lamar and others say Lamar will most likely end up on another teams roster. If the Ravens apply an exclusive franchise tag, Lamar would get more than $45 million for next year. Or they could apply Apply a non-exclusive tag that would pay him more than $32 million next year. This option however may not be smart considering Lamar Jackson could engage teams to trade for him.
While we wait on what will happen Lamar did post a cryptic message to his Instagram page saying,
“Let them judge you. Let them misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren’t your problems. You stay kind, committed to love, and free in your authenticity.
“No matter what they do or say, don’t you dare doubt your worth or beauty of your truth. Just keep shining like you do.”
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!