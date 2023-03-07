INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis-born actor and comedian Mike Epps is being investigated after a loaded handgun was found in his backpack by TSA agents over the weekend.
Epps was in town Saturday for his Straight Jokers! No Chaser Comedy Tour at Gainbridge Fieldhouse along with Cedric the Entertainer, D.L. Hughley, Earthquake, and D.C. Young Fly.
According to the firearms investigation report obtained by WRTV, there was a .38 Special Airweight revolver in the backpack. It was loaded with four rounds of Hornaday .38 Special ammo.
None of the ammunition was in the chamber, according to the report.
Read more from WRTV here
READ MORE
Mike Epps Puts Indianapolis Landmark in National Spotlight
Happy Birthday Mike Epps! Take A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest Movie Moments [Video]
Mike Epps Found With Loaded Handgun At Indianapolis Airport was originally published on wtlcfm.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
McDonald's Franchisees Are Pulling Cardi B/Offset Promotions
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
[Watch] LOL! Philly Fan Catches Glorilla LACKIN!