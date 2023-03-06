North West Links Up With Ice Spice For A Fun Girls Night In

North West finally got the chance to meet her favorite rapper Ice Spice.

Over the weekend, the 9-year-old star linked up with the Bronx femcee for an epic hang-out session. Several videos posted to the youngster’s shared TikTok account with mom Kim Kardashian captured North and Spice dancing around to the rapper’s hit song “In Ha Mood.” A few of North’s gal pals were also present for the exciting occasion.

In another clip, set to Ice Spice and PinkPantheress’ viral smash, “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2,” North, her friends, and the “Bikini Bottom” rapper raid a fridge and get into a few silly shenanigans as they lip-sync lyrics from the hit song.

North couldn’t get enough of her time spent with the rising rapper that she even dressed up as the star in the days following. Donning a white jumpsuit, the rapper’s curly red fro, and an iced-out power puff girls chain similar to Spice, North nailed the rapper’s famous look down to a tee.

North West’s portrait of Ice Spice went viral on TikTok in February

The cute encounter comes just a month after North shared an adorable portrait of the “Munch” artist on TikTok. In the video, North showed fans how she created the portrait using a pencil. Toward the end of the video, the adorable youngster proudly holds up the finished piece toward the camera as she sings along with Spice’s viral smash.

TMZ caught up with Ice Spice shortly after the clip went viral, and she said she couldn’t get enough of North’s adorable picture. The rising hip-hop star said that the portrait was “so cute” and called North “so talented.”

“Thank you North,” she added.

This just melted our hearts. So cute that these ladies got to hang out and have a little fun.

