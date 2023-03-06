Halle Bailey Reveals New Little Mermaid Doll

The highly anticipated Little Mermaid movie is on the way and to get us excited Halle Bailey just shared the doll version of her! Halle her plays Little Mermaid shared her first reaction of the doll and it’s the most exciting thing to see. While revealing the doll Halle captioned,
Omg…the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!” “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character…brb gonna go cry now.”
Check out the doll designed after Halle below,
