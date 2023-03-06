Halle Bailey Reveals New Little Mermaid Doll

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

The highly anticipated Little Mermaid movie is on the way and to get us excited Halle Bailey just shared the doll version of her! Halle her plays Little Mermaid shared her first reaction of the doll and it’s the most exciting thing to see. While revealing the doll Halle captioned,

Omg…the little girl in me is pinching herself right now ..I have my own Little Mermaid Ariel doll !!!” “I can’t believe how much she captures my version of this iconic character…brb gonna go cry now.”

Check out the doll designed after Halle below,