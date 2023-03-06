HomeB'more

Howard County Offering New Rental Assistance

If you have been struggling paying your bills at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic  and you’re a Howard County resident you may be eligible for new rental assistance program. Howard County announced new funding last week to help residents pay rent, utility bills and mortgage payments to prevent eviction or even foreclosure. 

Applications for the new rental assistance can be submitted from March 6th- March 10th. Check out the criteria before applying below,

Criteria:

  1. Applicant must be a Howard County resident and provide proof of home address
  2. Applicant must provide one of the following forms for proof of eviction:
    1. DC-CV-082 Failure to Pay Rent – Landlord’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property
    2. DC-CV-082MH Failure to Pay Rent – Park Owner’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property
    3. DC-CV-081 Petition for Warrant of Restitution
  3. Currently experiencing a financial hardship (ERA2 only)
  4. Household income is at or below 65% AMI for ARPA or 80% AMI for ERA2

