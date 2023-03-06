Howard County Offering New Rental Assistance

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

If you have been struggling paying your bills at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and you’re a Howard County resident you may be eligible for new rental assistance program. Howard County announced new funding last week to help residents pay rent, utility bills and mortgage payments to prevent eviction or even foreclosure.

Applications for the new rental assistance can be submitted from March 6th- March 10th. Check out the criteria before applying below,

Criteria:

Applicant must be a Howard County resident and provide proof of home address Applicant must provide one of the following forms for proof of eviction: DC-CV-082 Failure to Pay Rent – Landlord’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property DC-CV-082MH Failure to Pay Rent – Park Owner’s Complaint for Repossession of Rented Property DC-CV-081 Petition for Warrant of Restitution Currently experiencing a financial hardship (ERA2 only) Household income is at or below 65% AMI for ARPA or 80% AMI for ERA2

