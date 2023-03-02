Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone During Lap Dance

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Chris Brown has been in the middle of some controversy lately and this week his name is still making noise. This time around a bit of drama went down during his performance while giving a lap dance to a fan on stage. This is a once in a lifetime for a lot of fans to get up close and personal with their favorite celeb and this fan surely wont forget it! Everything seemed good Chris was putting on a show and giving a sexy little dance but then the fan pulled her phone out and it went all down hill. Chris stopped the dance, grabbed her phone and threw it into the crowd!

If you’re wondering what happened next well the lights went black but Chris did give an update via Instagram and said “Shawty got her phone back too.. [crying laughing emoji],”