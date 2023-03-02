Chris Brown Throws Fan’s Phone During Lap Dance

Chris Brown has been in the middle of some controversy lately and this week his name is still making noise. This time around a bit of drama went down during his performance while giving a lap dance to a fan on stage. This is a once in a lifetime for a lot of fans to get up close and personal with their favorite celeb and this fan surely wont forget it! Everything seemed good Chris was putting on a show and giving a sexy little dance but then the fan pulled her phone out and it went all down hill. Chris stopped the dance, grabbed her phone and threw it into the crowd!
If you’re wondering what happened next well the lights went black but Chris did give an update via Instagram and said “Shawty got her phone back too.. [crying laughing emoji],”
