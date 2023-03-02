HomeB'more

Digital Harbor High School On Lockdown

Digital Harbor High School is currently on lockdown after a police search of a reported armed person. Police are currently on the scene and said no shots have been fired and there is no active shooter. BCPS tweeted saying “All students and staff are safe and secure.”

