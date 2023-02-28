Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier this week when she rocked a super trendy all black look.
The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “My Respect Earned, Not Given ” the beauty captioned the look, which fans immediately recognized as a lyric from her new boo, Yo Gotti.
Check out the fashionable post below.
Angela Simmons Quotes Yo Gotti On IG While Slaying An All Black Street Style Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
-
Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson Welcome First Child, Leodis ‘Leo’ Andrellton
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock