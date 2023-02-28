92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons took to Instagram to show off her killer style and fashion sense earlier this week when she rocked a super trendy all black look.

Taking to the platform, the model and social media influencer nailed the street style look to perfection. Showing off her killer curves in a black mini dress, she paired the knit dress with black patent leather thigh high boots, an oversized bomber jacket and blinged out, dangly earrings. Simmons styled her hair in two French braids and served face and body as she modeled the look while hanging out in the streets of New York City.

The starlet posed for a candid Instagram photo set where she modeled the look from all angles and definitely gave us fashion envy in the process. “My Respect Earned, Not Given ” the beauty captioned the look, which fans immediately recognized as a lyric from her new boo, Yo Gotti.

Check out the fashionable post below.

Angela Simmons Quotes Yo Gotti On IG While Slaying An All Black Street Style Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com