92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Yung Miami a.k.a Caresha was spotted on Instagram earlier this week absolutely serving in a monochromatic two piece look and we’re swooning!

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her killer style in the sexy two piece brown look that was sure to show off her toned abs and curvy frame. The two piece look featured a brown crop top and matching brown maxi skirt which had slight ruffles at the seams, both from Christopher Esber. She paired the beachy look with brown sandals and wore brown earrings to further add to the monochromatic look. As for her hair, she wore her hair in a long, slicked back braid that showed off her stunning face which adorned natural looking makeup to enhance her natural beauty while serving face and body for her fashionable slay.

The beauty shared the effortless look in a photo dump on Instagram as she posed for a few shots by the water at night, by the pool by day and of course, included a few car selfies to show off her style from all angles.

Check it out below.

It’s official Yung Miami has done it again when it comes to giving us style goals and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down when it comes to serving LEWKS anytime soon!

What do you think about this look? Did she nail it? Would you rock it?

DON’T MISS…

Courtside Cuties: These 6 Celebrities Show Us How To Slay Courtside Fashion

Yung Miami Serves ‘Top Notch’ Style In An $11,000 Chanel Jacket

Yung Miami Serves A Lewk In Hot Pink Mini Shorts On Instagram

Yung Miami Is Everything In A Monochromatic Two Piece Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com