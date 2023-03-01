She’s Back! Puma Announces New Collab With Rihanna

2023 is absolutely the year of Rihanna! Fresh off the field for that halftime, Rih not only announced her 2nd baby but we also learned she be taking the Oscars stage and now she’s returning to Puma! PUMA hopped on Instagram to tease the return of Fenty PUMA with a simple image reading, “she’s back.” For now we don’t have much details as to what we’ll receive but considering she’s preggo I’m sure all the preggo mama’s will get some dope maternity gear.
