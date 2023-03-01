Travis Scott Named As Suspect In NYC Assault

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

Rapper Travis Scott is back in the news after allegedly assaulting someone in a NYC club early Wednesday morning. New York police are searching for Travis Scott after he allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage.

There isn’t any word as to how this began however NBC News reports,

Officers from the New York City Police Department’s Midtown Precinct South responded to Club Nebula on West 41st Street at about 3:25 a.m. after a sound engineer said “he was involved in a verbal dispute with” Scott, according to a department statement.

The rapper was accused of escalating the dispute “into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face,” according to the NYPD.

Scott was also accused of causing about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing west on 41st Street in a car, police said.