Travis Scott Named As Suspect In NYC Assault

Travis Scott x i-D Magazine

Source: Spike Jonze / i-D Magazine

Rapper Travis Scott is back in the news after allegedly assaulting someone in a NYC club early Wednesday morning. New York police are searching for Travis Scott after he allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused $12,000 worth of damage.

There isn’t any word as to how this began however NBC News reports,

Officers from the New York City Police Department’s Midtown Precinct South responded to Club Nebula on West 41st Street at about 3:25 a.m. after a sound engineer said “he was involved in a verbal dispute with” Scott, according to a department statement.

The rapper was accused of escalating the dispute “into a physical altercation. Travis Scott punched the victim with a closed fist on the left side of the face,” according to the NYPD.

Scott was also accused of causing about $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing west on 41st Street in a car, police said.

