Usher has been making a lot of moves lately, and his latest announcement certainly has R&B fans excited for what’s to come.
As revealed in a recent write-up from GQ about Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, he exclaimed his reunion with longtime super producer L.A. Reid. The two have come together to form a brand-new record label, and they’re both extremely excited to get to work.
Usher and Reid have had an up-and-down relationship over the past twenty-plus years, but they both describe the recent reconnection as a “full circle moment”. The long-proclaimed King of R&B also plans on being the first signee of the new company.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The super successful Vegas residency and high-powered record label plans aside, Usher also recently teased a new single called GLU on TikTok, which will feature Lori Harvey in the accompanying video. Keep reading to check out the teaser video!
Usher plans on bringing real R&B back to the forefront, and his fans can’t wait to see how he gets that done!
The Latest:
- St. Jude: Give To Get Your Shirt
- The NBA Has A History Of Drug Testing Players After Big Games
- Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label
- James Harden Gifts Fan Game-Worn Sneakers and Facetimes Him
- Teyana Taylor Stars In New Movie, A Thousand And One
- Tory Lanez Sentencing In Shooting Case Has Been Delayed
- Maryland Lawmakers To Push For $15 Minimum Wage To Begin This Year
- Maryland’s Vegan Restaurant Month Begins This Friday
- Savannah James Gives Us Style Goals In Dolce And Gabbana
- Lori Harvey Serves In A Bally Look
- Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Give A Heartfelt Tribute To Daughter Zaya During NAACP Image Awards
Usher Links With L.A. Reid to Start New Record Label was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Yung Miami Bares All In Honor Of Her 29th Birthday
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Nicki Minaj Actin’ BAD At The Trinidad Carnival [Photos]
-
Cassie Breaks The Internet In Latest Photos
-
Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore
-
Social Media Reacts To ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Stars Dee Dee Davis And Camille Winbush Joining OnlyFans
-
92Q Has A Special Invitation For You…
-
Toxic Avengers: Blueface Leaks Alleged Texts From Lil Baby To Chrisean Rock