Teyana Taylor Stars In New Movie, A Thousand And One

Our favorite auntie, Teyana Taylor, is taking her talents back to the big screen. The trailer for the Sundance award-winning film, A Thousand and One, has been released. From the trailer, we see how Taylor goes through life in New York, after kidnapping her six year old son from the foster care system.

Even before being released to the public, A Thousand and One, has received the Grand Jury Prize in the dramatic competition at this year’s Sundance Festival in Utah.

A Thousand and One hits theaters in March.

