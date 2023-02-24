Rihanna Confirmed To Perform At The Oscars

Its absolutely the year of Rihanna! Following her halftime performance and her pregnancy announcement fans are getting even more. Rihanna has officially been announced as a performing during the 2023 Oscars. However it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting something new on the stage, The Oscars revealed The Bad Gal Rih will be performing “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song is also up for the Best Original Song award this year. Variety reports that this nomination marks her first Oscars recognition.
