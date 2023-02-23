R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Chicago Federal Sex Crimes

R. Kelly was just sentenced to 20 years in prison for his Chicago federal sex crimes. The judge ruled that 19 of those years will be served concurrently with his existing prison time of 30 years, meaning only one year gets added on to the end of his previous 30-year sentence.
Prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence on top of the time he’s already serving behind bars, which would mean he would spend most likely the rest of his life behind bars. However With Thursday’s sentence R . Kelly will serve no more than 31 years, which now means he will be eligible for release at around age 80.
