R. Kelly Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Chicago Federal Sex Crimes

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

R. Kelly was just sentenced to 20 years in prison for his Chicago federal sex crimes. The judge ruled that 19 of those years will be served concurrently with his existing prison time of 30 years, meaning only one year gets added on to the end of his previous 30-year sentence.

Prosecutors recommended a 25-year sentence on top of the time he’s already serving behind bars, which would mean he would spend most likely the rest of his life behind bars. However With Thursday’s sentence R . Kelly will serve no more than 31 years, which now means he will be eligible for release at around age 80.