Nipsey Hussle’s Murderer Sentenced To 60 Years In Prison

Eric Holder has just been sentenced to 60 years in prison for the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle. This sentence comes just months after an LA jury found him guilty of 1st-degree murder. In addition to this Eric Holder shot 2 other people while committing Nipsey’s murder, he was found guilty of 2 counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter, 2 counts of assault with a firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
