Yung Miami Serves Lewks During Her Beach Vacation

Yung Miami is still flying high from her recent birthday celebration and earlier this week was spotted on Instagram serving a look during her tropical beach vacation and definitely has us body goals in the process.

Taking to the platform, the gorgeous rapper showed off her very best assets while spending time on the beach in a white cut out beach dress and straw hat. She posed alongside the beach as the sun set and by the pool for her Instagram photo shoot and was sure to take a photo by the word “love” which she carefully wrote on the sand by the water and many believe is a nod to her boo, Diddy.

The rapper shared the sexy photo set on her social media page without a caption to let the photo set speak for itself. Check it out below.

The beauty certainly is doing her birthday month right and initially brought in 29th birthday by baring all for a sultry photo shoot that had us in a frenzy. For her sexy look, the rapper wore nothing but a diamond encrusted patsy, sparkly jewelry and strappy heels and poses in a futuristic set with confetti in honor of her personal holiday. As for her hair, the rapper rocked her locs long and in loose curls as she served face and body for her birthday shoot.

Check it out below.

Looks like Yung Miami is certainly still doing her birthday right! Happy birthday to this beauty!

