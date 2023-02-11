Coco Austin, Ice-T’s Wife, Is Now On OnlyFans

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Wait, Coco Austin is just now getting an OnlyFans? Apparently, Ice-T’s wife has just joined the platform and we’re going to bet it will be quite lucrative for her.

The legendary rapper’s voluptuous wife has never been shy about showing off her body, and now you’ll have to pay for premium access, outside her usual social handles.

Reports Page Six:

“Yes, I’m on OnlyFans now… You won’t be sorry.. ,” she captioned an Instagram picture on Wednesday of her dressed in a floral-print robe while exposing the lower part of her butt.

The model, 43, then prompted her fans to click the link in her bio, which takes them directly to her OnlyFans account, where users can subscribe to see exclusive content from her for only $19.99 a month.

“I’m the OG Coco, the one who paved the way for curvy models,” Austin’s OnlyFans bio read. “I’ve continued to Model after 25 years, also along the way I transcended into acting, TV personality, Author, Entrepreneur and Boss Babe.”

Also, don’t get it twisted and start thinking that Coco is moving into the adult film industry or a similar endeavor.

Austin then issued a PSA to her prospective subscribers, telling them that this wasn’t a “porn page” but they will get “sexy hot content” that she “can’t post anywhere else .”

Another bet we’re willing to take, Ice-T is being nothing but supportive.

