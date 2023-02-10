92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The year of SZA continues.

After cult classic mixtapes, her talent finally when mainstream with CTRL in 2017 and the follow-up SOS in 2022. Her popularity and talent have become undeniable, so she will be honored at next month’s Billboard Women in Music Awards with the Woman of the Year Award. The publication announced the announcement in a press release, with Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp citing how SZA has remained an important part of the culture for more than five years.

“Since she burst onto the scene in 2017, SZA has defied genres and continually released raw, powerful songs which have landed her music on the Billboard charts,” Karp said. “The release of her latest album, SOS has solidified her as a distinct force in contemporary R&B, and catapulted her into superstardom. We can’t wait to honor her as Woman of the Year.”

The ceremony goes down next month March 1, with it being hosted by Abbott Elementary creator Quinta Brunson at the YouTube Theater in Inglewwood. Other notable women in music will be honored, including Lana Del Rey with the Visonary Award, Doechii with Honda’s Rising Star Award and Latto with the Powerhouse award.

It’s been a busy few weeks for SZA as she also stopped by the 2023 Grammys to present the award for Best Musica Urbana Album and is set to kick off her first ever arena tour featuring 17 dates that start in Ohio and end in California.

She was previously honored at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in 2019, with the Rulebreaker Award.

SZA Named Billboard’s 2023 Woman Of The Year was originally published on cassiuslife.com