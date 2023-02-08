HomeAM Clique

CSOTD: Black History Lunch Menu Under Fire

While Black History month is highly regarded and celebrated across the world. There are some people and companies in the world that try to make their support known through the popular food choices that African-Americans love. Food such as fried chicken, waffles and watermelon, were recently served at a middle school in Nyack, New York.

According to the Principle, the food-service vendor for the school, “Aramark, decided to change the lunch menu on the first day of Black History Month” on their own decision-making. One day after the meal debacle, Principal David Johnson sent a letter to parents, apologizing for the “regrettable situation.” Aramark released a statement that said, “we acknowledge that the timing was inappropriate, and our team should have been more thoughtful in its service.”

Was serving the meal of choice a bad look? Let us know your thoughts below.

