Did You Know A 30 Second Super Bowl Commercial Runs Brands Nearly $7 Million?

The biggest NFL game of the year and one of the biggest sporting events in the world is the annual Super Bowl championship game. Every year, the Super Bowl is watched by tens of millions of Americans all across the country. This year’s Super Bowl, Super Bowl LVII, will be between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles and will take place this Sunday.

The Super Bowl is advertising’s biggest stage, with advertisers jockeying to get their products in front of the masses.

Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports, said a few ads went for more than $7 million for a 30-second spot. Most sold between $6 million and $7 million. By comparison, in 2019, Fox reportedly charged $5.6 million for a Super Bowl ad.

Anheuser-Busch remains the biggest advertiser with three minutes of national airtime. The beverage giant gave up its deal to be the exclusive alcohol advertiser this year, so Heineken, Diageo, Remy Martin and Molson Coors are also in the game. Other big categories advertising include packaged food like Doritos and M&Ms, movie studios and streaming services, automakers and tech companies.

