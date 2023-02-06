HomePersia's Picks

Quavo & Offset Reportedly Get Into Physical Fight Backstage At Grammys

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
The Meadows Day 1

Source: @PhotosByBeanz / @PhotosByBeanz

 

It looks like there may still be some bad blood between Offset and Quavo after sources say the two got into a physical fight at the Grammys. The fight reportedly took place right before Quavo took the stage to honor Takeoff and the two had to be pulled apart.

TMZ reports,

Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song “Without You” as a tribute to Takeoff during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart.

Related Stories

As for what led to it — we’re told The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. We’re told Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage … leading to the melee.

Our sources say it was NOT Offset who started the fight.

Close