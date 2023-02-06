Quavo & Offset Reportedly Get Into Physical Fight Backstage At Grammys

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

It looks like there may still be some bad blood between Offset and Quavo after sources say the two got into a physical fight at the Grammys. The fight reportedly took place right before Quavo took the stage to honor Takeoff and the two had to be pulled apart.

TMZ reports,

Sources at the show tell us just before Quavo took the stage to perform his song “Without You” as a tribute to Takeoff during the “In Memoriam” segment of the show, he and Offset got into a physical fight and had to be pulled apart.

As for what led to it — we're told The Grammys had asked Offset to be a part of the tribute, but Quavo refused to let him take part. We're told Quavo blocked Offset from joining him on stage … leading to the melee.