Congratulations are in order for the ultra talented Viola Davis as she’s just reached EGOT status!

Earlier today, the 57-year-old actress earned her very first Grammy award for the audiobook for her memoir “Finding Me,” and with this award, she becomes the third Black woman in history to achieve the honor following in the footsteps of Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson.

“It has just been such a journey,” the actress said while accepting the award. “I just EGOT!”

“Oh my God,” she continued, “I wrote this book to honor the 6-year-old Viola, to honor her, to honor her life, her joy, her trauma, her everything.”

Check out a snippet of Viola’s big win below.

Prior to receiving the award, Davis talked about the possibility of becoming an EGOT winner when she learned of her Grammy nomination. “I have to tell you — the Grammy thing…I’m a serious actor. I am,” she said while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I went to Juilliard [School of the Performing Arts], I feel it’s about the work. [But] it’s like my niece Annabella who had a meltdown at Circus Circus [Las Vegas] when she was 6 years old, snot dripping and crying, and all she was saying was, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’ In my brain, with the Grammy, I’m like, ‘I wanna win! I wanna win!’”

Congratulations to Viola Davis on this incredibly, well deserved, honor!

Viola Davis Is Officially An EGOT Winner After Recent Grammy Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com