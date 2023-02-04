Jay-Z & DJ Khaled Set To Perform “God Did” At Grammys

The Grammys go down this weekend and more and more info is rolling in! Sources say Hov and Khaled will reportedly perform their acclaimed hit, “God Did.” It’s only right they hit the stage for this performance considering “God Did” is nominated for three Grammys, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy will also take the stage to perform the Grammy-nominated song
In addition Jay Z could also receive other awards for Album of the Year for his songwriting on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. He was also included in the Song of the Year category for co-writing “Break My Soul.” This year’s Grammys will also feature a huge tribute to Hip Hop as 2023 marks its 50th anniversary. Questlove is reportedly co-curating a Hip Hop 50th tribute! The Grammys air this Sunday, February 5th.