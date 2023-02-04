Jay-Z & DJ Khaled Set To Perform “God Did” At Grammys

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The Grammys go down this weekend and more and more info is rolling in! Sources say Hov and Khaled will reportedly perform their acclaimed hit, “God Did.” It’s only right they hit the stage for this performance considering “God Did” is nominated for three Grammys, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayy will also take the stage to perform the Grammy-nominated song

In addition Jay Z could also receive other awards for Album of the Year for his songwriting on Beyoncé’s Renaissance. He was also included in the Song of the Year category for co-writing “Break My Soul.” This year’s Grammys will also feature a huge tribute to Hip Hop as 2023 marks its 50th anniversary. Questlove is reportedly co-curating a Hip Hop 50th tribute! The Grammys air this Sunday, February 5th.