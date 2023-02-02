HomePersia's Picks

Kanye West’s 2024 Campaign Has Reportedly Received Zero Donations

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

 

It looks like Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign could be struggling! While Ye hasn’t officially filed his candidacy with the FEC, he’s has talked about his plan to run for president in 2024. Per The Daily Beast a recent filing shows his campaign reportedly spent $142,000 in expenses in the last three months of 2022. According to the campaign filing, his political committee paid Fuentes  a 24-year-old livestreamer $9,026.46 and $5,693.41 in travel reimbursements. This stirred a lot of controversy considering Fuentes has been labeled a “white supremacist” by the U.S. Justice Department.  Maybe this is why the filling show Ye’s team spent money however didn’t  bringing in any donations.

Ye has yet to respond to these new reports, so we shall see!

Close