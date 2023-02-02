Kanye West’s 2024 Campaign Has Reportedly Received Zero Donations

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/. On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm. Follow Persia: Twitter||Instagram @PersiaNicole

It looks like Kanye West’s 2024 presidential campaign could be struggling! While Ye hasn’t officially filed his candidacy with the FEC, he’s has talked about his plan to run for president in 2024. Per The Daily Beast a recent filing shows his campaign reportedly spent $142,000 in expenses in the last three months of 2022. According to the campaign filing, his political committee paid Fuentes a 24-year-old livestreamer $9,026.46 and $5,693.41 in travel reimbursements. This stirred a lot of controversy considering Fuentes has been labeled a “white supremacist” by the U.S. Justice Department. Maybe this is why the filling show Ye’s team spent money however didn’t bringing in any donations.

Ye has yet to respond to these new reports, so we shall see!