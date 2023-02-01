The calls we get here on The Amanda Seales Show can vary to say the least, so much so that you never really know what someone might say.

Whenever we get on the subject of love and relationships though, well, let’s just say all bets are off!

RELATED: Big Up / Let Down: Black Photogs Get A Disney Doll Deal + Kenya Barris’ N-Word Hot Take

Nailz and Amanda took a few calls based on show topics like the one seen above. The responses they got were both jaw-dropping and insightful, each giving us something quite interesting to ponder about.

Hear it all below on The Amanda Seales Show:

Listener Calls: Keeping Engagement Rings From An Ex + Saved By A Strap-On? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com